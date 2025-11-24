Why Removing Admin Rights Is a Key to Better Cyber Insurance Rates eBook

As cyber insurers tighten requirements, this eBook offers a practical guide for IT professionals to improve their eligibility and reduce insurance costs through stronger access controls. It explains how reducing unnecessary administrator rights, enforcing least privilege, and instituting robust privilege-access policies can make a measurable difference in risk assessments. Readers learn what underwriters are increasingly looking for, how to align internal policies with those expectations, and how better privileged access management (PAM) practices can lead to more favorable policy terms, lower premiums, fewer exclusions, and improved coverage. Download this resource to understand the intersection of access control and insurance, and take action to bolster both your security posture and your insurability.

