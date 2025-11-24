Why Removing Admin Rights Is a Key to Better Cyber Insurance Rates eBook
As cyber insurers tighten requirements, this eBook offers a practical guide for IT professionals to improve their eligibility and reduce insurance costs through stronger access controls. It explains how reducing unnecessary administrator rights, enforcing least privilege, and instituting robust privilege-access policies can make a measurable difference in risk assessments. Readers learn what underwriters are increasingly looking for, how to align internal policies with those expectations, and how better privileged access management (PAM) practices can lead to more favorable policy terms, lower premiums, fewer exclusions, and improved coverage. Download this resource to understand the intersection of access control and insurance, and take action to bolster both your security posture and your insurability.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
Using innovation to propel business success
Huawei has demonstrated an innovation-first approach to business for decades, across proprietary and open source technologies
-
Wall Street giants warned of data exposure following supply chain attack
News SitusAMC data including accounting records and legal agreements were stolen by unknown attacker
-
The subscription advantage: How payment innovation drives growth and retention
whitepaper
-
Building Trust in Online Education: How Payments Strengthen the Student Experience
whitepaper
-
5 data breaches, 5 lessons for your business
whitepaper
-
Secure OT Field Sites with the Fortinet OT Security Platform
whitepaper
-
Protect Digital Assets with the FortiGuard Advanced Bot Protection Service
whitepaper
-
Transforming Financial Services: Modernize to Secure, Simplify & Comply with Confidence
whitepaper
-
Secure, Comply, Grow: Evolving Priorities for Financial Institutions
whitepaper
-
The CISO’s Guide to Stopping Ransomware
whitepaper