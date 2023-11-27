Three essential requirements for flawless data protection
Want a better CASB and stronger DLP? It starts with the right foundation.
Your data has left the data center and is everywhere, spread across hundreds of cloud apps. Your users are off-network, away from your controls, and sharing files (sometimes improperly) across SaaS apps. And all this traffic is encrypted, which is difficult to inspect.
Cloud access security broker (CASB) and data loss prevention (DLP) solutions can help. But to deliver stronger CASB and DLP protection, you need an approach that was built from the ground up for cloud, mobility, and encryption.
Read this whitepaper to understand:
- Why the best approach to CASB and DLP requires a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture.
- How data context and classification become powerful when paired with full SSL inspection.
- Why you need a unified platform that covers all your cloud data channels—data-in-motion, data-at-rest, endpoints, and public clouds.
Provided by Zscaler
