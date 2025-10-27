Secure OT Field Sites with the Fortinet OT Security Platform
OT organizations need a simple, centralized, and effective way to secure their entire attack surface -- everything from the largest production facility to the smallest OT field site.
The Fortinet OT Security Platform delivers rugged, scalable solutions to protect and connect OT field sites.
Key benefits:
- Full visibility helps eliminate blind spots
- Segmentation and SOC integration for tighter control
- Ruggedized security that is built for harsh environments
Learn how Fortinet can help you secure and simplify OT operations at your OT field sites.
