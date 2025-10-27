Secure OT Field Sites with the Fortinet OT Security Platform

OT organizations need a simple, centralized, and effective way to secure their entire attack surface -- everything from the largest production facility to the smallest OT field site.

The Fortinet OT Security Platform delivers rugged, scalable solutions to protect and connect OT field sites.

Key benefits:

  • Full visibility helps eliminate blind spots
  • Segmentation and SOC integration for tighter control
  • Ruggedized security that is built for harsh environments

Learn how Fortinet can help you secure and simplify OT operations at your OT field sites.

