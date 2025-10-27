Secure, Comply, Grow: Evolving Priorities for Financial Institutions

Financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are at a turning point. IDC research shows they must simultaneously:

Defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats

Navigate stringent and fast-evolving regulations

Drive digital growth—from AI to open banking—while under cost pressure

The institutions that succeed will treat security not as a barrier, but as a catalyst for innovation and competitive advantage. Technology adoption brings speed and scale, but also expands the attack surface and complicates governance. Meanwhile, regulations have elevated operational resilience from a compliance checkbox to a boardroom imperative.

This IDC InfoBrief outlines how leading financial institutions are moving beyond incremental fixes to embed security and compliance as foundations for growth. It highlights how they are:

Adopting zero-trust principles to simplify controls and contain threats

Transitioning to real-time compliance through continuous monitoring and seamless reporting

Embedding security into every innovation cycle so services launch faster and safer

Building cultures of resilience that connect board priorities with frontline execution

This is more than a roadmap. It is a call to action from IDC for financial institutions to harden their core operations, accelerate compliance, and unlock digital growth through trusted innovation.

