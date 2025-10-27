Secure, Comply, Grow: Evolving Priorities for Financial Institutions

Secure, Comply, Grow: Evolving Priorities for Financial Institutions
(Image credit: Zscaler)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are at a turning point. IDC research shows they must simultaneously:

  • Defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats
  • Navigate stringent and fast-evolving regulations
  • Drive digital growth—from AI to open banking—while under cost pressure

The institutions that succeed will treat security not as a barrier, but as a catalyst for innovation and competitive advantage. Technology adoption brings speed and scale, but also expands the attack surface and complicates governance. Meanwhile, regulations have elevated operational resilience from a compliance checkbox to a boardroom imperative.

This IDC InfoBrief outlines how leading financial institutions are moving beyond incremental fixes to embed security and compliance as foundations for growth. It highlights how they are:

  • Adopting zero-trust principles to simplify controls and contain threats
  • Transitioning to real-time compliance through continuous monitoring and seamless reporting
  • Embedding security into every innovation cycle so services launch faster and safer
  • Building cultures of resilience that connect board priorities with frontline execution

This is more than a roadmap. It is a call to action from IDC for financial institutions to harden their core operations, accelerate compliance, and unlock digital growth through trusted innovation.

Download the report today!

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸