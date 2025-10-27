Secure, Comply, Grow: Evolving Priorities for Financial Institutions
Financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are at a turning point. IDC research shows they must simultaneously:
- Defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats
- Navigate stringent and fast-evolving regulations
- Drive digital growth—from AI to open banking—while under cost pressure
The institutions that succeed will treat security not as a barrier, but as a catalyst for innovation and competitive advantage. Technology adoption brings speed and scale, but also expands the attack surface and complicates governance. Meanwhile, regulations have elevated operational resilience from a compliance checkbox to a boardroom imperative.
This IDC InfoBrief outlines how leading financial institutions are moving beyond incremental fixes to embed security and compliance as foundations for growth. It highlights how they are:
- Adopting zero-trust principles to simplify controls and contain threats
- Transitioning to real-time compliance through continuous monitoring and seamless reporting
- Embedding security into every innovation cycle so services launch faster and safer
- Building cultures of resilience that connect board priorities with frontline execution
This is more than a roadmap. It is a call to action from IDC for financial institutions to harden their core operations, accelerate compliance, and unlock digital growth through trusted innovation.
Download the report today!
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
Enterprise AI adoption is about to get the Big Brother treatment
Opinion Worried your staff aren’t using those shiny AI tools you petitioned for? Big tech has you covered
-
Dreamforce 2025: What's an agentic OS?
ITPro Podcast NPUs, e-ink, and immersive headsets are the latest hardware innovations for business devices
-
The CISO’s Guide to Stopping Ransomware
whitepaper
-
Reducing security and network complexity during cloud adoption
whitepaper
-
10 Endpoint Security Tips You Should Know
whitepaper
-
Managed Security Awareness Training (SAT) Buyers Guide
whitepaper
-
Quantum computing & quantum-safe security
whitepaper
-
Simplifying Password Management eBook
Whitepaper
-
Living off the Land eBook
Whitepaper
-
The Public Sector's Guide to Privilege and Password Management
Whitepaper