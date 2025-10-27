Protect Digital Assets with the FortiGuard Advanced Bot Protection Service

Malicious bots evade outdated defenses.

The FortiGuard Advanced Bot Protection Service features sophisticated techniques to detect and mitigate malicious bot attacks while allowing legitimate traffic through. Read the brief to find out how to stop bots with:

  • IP rep database
  • Browser fingerprinting
  • Biometric detection
  • ML models
