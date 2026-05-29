What Is an OT Security Platform?

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What Is an OT Security Platform?
(Image credit: Fortinet)

The diminishing presence of the air gap between OT and IT networks means OT infrastructure is now subject to the threats typically faced in IT systems.

An integrated OT security platform:

  • Protects unique OT devices
  • Improves network visibility
  • Supports virtual patching
  • Coordinates threat response
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