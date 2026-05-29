SANS 2025 State of ICS/OT Security Report

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SANS 2025 State of ICS/OT Security Report
(Image credit: Fortinet)

This annual report from SANS compiles the results of 330+ professionals across diverse industrial sectors and examines the state of Security in the OT industry. The 2025 SANS report tracks the evolution of OT security to help organizations understand today's most dangerous threats and how to better stop them.

Download the report to learn about:

  • The prevalence of cyber incidents
  • The percentage of times an incident caused operational disruption
  • The level of preparedness among OT organizations
  • How to improve threat detection
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