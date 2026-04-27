The SMB Guide to Ransomware Recovery

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
The SMB Guide to Ransomware Recovery
(Image credit: Veeam)

Ransomware attacks can hit any business, and small companies are prime targets. The costs? Downtime, lost data, and reputation damage. But with the right plan and tools, you can recover quickly and confidently. Download this guide to discover how small and mid-sized businesses can prepare for, and recover from attacks to ensure business continuity.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Effortless Data Protection for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
    Effortless Data Protection for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

    whitepaper

  • Reinventing Backup and Recovery with AI & ML: A Smart Solution for Small Businesses
    Reinventing Backup and Recovery with AI & ML: A Smart Solution for Small Businesses

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸