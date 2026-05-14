Confidential Computing: A Key To Enhancing Safety And Security In Financial Services Operations
This white paper explores how confidential computing serves as a foundational security upgrade for financial institutions navigating AI expansion and cloud transformation.
By utilizing hardware-based Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), organizations can now encrypt data while it is actively in use, protecting sensitive models and customer records from privileged insiders or compromised infrastructure.
AMD EPYC™ processors facilitate this transition by enabling secure workload migration without requiring any changes to existing application code. This approach not only strengthens risk reduction and regulatory compliance across global frameworks like GDPR and PCI DSS but also improves total cost of ownership through high-density, multi-tenant deployment.
Download the full report to discover how to build a hardware-rooted foundation for a modern zero-trust data center.
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