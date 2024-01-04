Unified endpoint management and security in a work-from-anywhere world
Learn how to converge endpoint management and security processes and systems to drive efficiency and reduce risk
Organizations are in the throes of dealing with the reality of the hybrid workplace, particularly the management and security of corporate and personally-owned devices.
Preventing adversaries from capitalizing on this growing attack surface is now a priority for IT and security teams, who have reacted by increasing investment. But for many, these siloed investments are generating additional complexities
Download this report to understand how organizations can ensure that they’re making the right investments for a unified endpoint management (UEM) and security solution that works for all teams and locations.
You will learn:
- Why endpoint security needs to be part of a zero trust strategy
- Why enterprises are using XDR as a supplement to existing EDR solutions
- The top endpoint security feature priorities.
