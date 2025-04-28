New Authentication Standards in Email Communication

Major email providers like Yahoo and Gmail are increasingly requiring compliance with SPF, DKIM, and DMARC for business email senders to enhance protection against spoofing and phishing.

Enabling proper SPF configuration is a crucial step towards full DMARC compliance, which not only improves the delivery of outgoing emails but also enhances email security and provides protection against phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and other sophisticated spoofing attacks. We are committed to ensuring all our customers achieve this higher level of email security.

Although action is required in this case, there is no need to worry. In November 2024 we introduced DMARC Manager, which makes the transition a breeze.

In this webinar, our cybersecurity experts will explain what changes to expect, why they are important, and how DMARC Manager improves your email security infrastructure and supports the transition.