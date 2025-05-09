Silicon Angle/theCUBE Interview & Article: Partnerships for Smarter Security

(Image credit: Dell Technologies)
Dave Vellante, chief analyst at theCUBE Research, talked to JR Balaji, director of product management for security and manageability at Dell Technologies, and Patrick Bohart, director of marketing at Intel, as a part of the Partnerships for Smarter Security event. They discussed the companies’ collaboration on strengthening supply chain security.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors

