Ransomware protection for all: How consumption-based subscription models can lower the entry point for cyber resilience

Ransomware is accelerating at an alarming pace. Europe is headed toward its worst year yet for ransomware incidents, up about 80% in 2024, with 2025 already breaking previous records .

Downtime caused by these attacks, not just the ransom, is one of the most damaging outcomes. For many mid-market organizations, losing access to critical systems for days or weeks can mean disastrous financial, operational, and reputational damage. This also causes a strong impact on IT staff mental health, where 84% of IT professionals feel uncomfortably stressed at work amid rising cybersecurity threats.

Immutable backup storage is one of the most effective defenses. Once data is written, it can’t be altered or deleted, meaning it’s always available for recovery after an attack. However, enterprise-grade backup storage has sometimes been seen as out of reach for small and medium-sized organizations, with unnecessarily high entry points in terms of capacity and capital expenditure.

Now, that’s changing. Consumption-based subscription models are breaking down these barriers by bringing enterprise-level protection to a much wider range of businesses. By offering predictable monthly billing, these models are levelling the playing field, and for channel partners, they’re also creating new recurring-revenue opportunities.

Ransomware protection for all

Ransomware is no longer a problem that only hits large enterprises. With Ransomware-as-a-service platforms, attackers can automate campaigns and scale their reach across businesses of every size. Mid-market firms, often seen as ‘too small’ to attract sophisticated attacks, are increasingly in cyber criminals’ crosshairs because they may have fewer protections in place.

This shift puts the channel in a pivotal position. Managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and system integrators (SIs) can now deliver enterprise-grade ransomware protection to clients of any size through consumption-based models.

Instead of large capital outlays, partners can help customers deploy immutable backup solutions on a predictable, subscription basis, reducing friction and speeding up adoption.

It's not just about affordability. This model fosters long-term recurring revenue and deeper customer relationships built on ongoing protection rather than one-off sales. In an era where trust and resilience are critical, that combination of commercial and security value is compelling.

Backup as the new frontline

The modern approach to ransomware must start with the assumption that a breach will inevitably happen. Preventative tools remain crucial, but downtime from attacks, even when ransoms aren’t paid, can be devastating.

Immutable backups shift the focus from reactive recovery to proactive assurance. By ensuring data cannot be encrypted, deleted, or modified once written, businesses can be confident they have a reliable way to recover after an attack. That confidence is invaluable for IT teams facing today’s constant threat pressure.

For the channel, it’s also an opportunity to evolve conversations from “prevention” to resilience. Partners can help customers build recovery strategies that meet compliance and insurance requirements, while delivering managed backup and recovery services that generate recurring revenue. Immutability, once a niche enterprise feature, is fast becoming a core managed service differentiator.

Immutability for the mid-market

Smaller firms face a unique challenge; just like larger enterprises, they handle sensitive data, but often lack the resources to secure it to the same standard. Attackers are aware of this and increasingly target mid-market organizations because they often represent ‘low-hanging fruit’.

Consumption-based subscription models help partners close that gap. They can offer mid-market customers enterprise-grade immutability and recovery to remove any budget hurdles that originally slowed down adoption.

For MSPs and VARs, this flexibility creates tangible business advantages. They can scale protection alongside their customers’ growth, adjust resources, and bundle ransomware protection into broader management. The result is therefore a sustainable service model where customers gain accessibility and partners gain reliability in revenue.

Insurance-ready backups

Cyber-insurance requirements are tightening, which means insurers increasingly demand verifiable, immutable backups and tested Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) as conditions for coverage. Firms that cannot demonstrate these capabilities may face higher premiums or denied claims.

Immutable backup solutions simplify this process and position partners to help customers meet insurer expectations. By offering managed immutable backup and recovery services, MSPs can support compliance reporting while delivering faster recovery and strengthening clients’ security.

This builds trust with customers and insurers, enhancing both protection and revenue for the channel.

A model built for resilience

Today, ransomware does not discriminate. Every organization and every partner serving them faces the same pressure to recover quickly. In the fight against ransomware, no partner or customer stands alone. Resilience grows from collaboration, a connected ecosystem where vendors, MSPs, and customers all play their part.

Consumption-based immutability makes resilience achievable for all. It allows partners to deliver enterprise-grade backup protection to any customer, regardless of size, while building steady revenue streams. Predictable billing supports long-term customer relationships and margin planning, turning security into a shared business goal between provider and client.

As ransomware threats continue to rise, recovery readiness will define resilience, not just prevention alone. Immutable backups delivered through flexible, subscription-based models ensure that every organization can restore operations swiftly whilst protecting reputation and maintaining trust. For the channel, that’s not just a service opportunity; it’s also a chance to lead in shaping the next era of cyber resilience.