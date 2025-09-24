What actions should channel partners take in response to DSPM growth?

Every customer conversation today revolves around the same topic again and again: there's too much data, in too many places, and not enough clarity about who has access to what. In addition, AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gemini are accelerating how fast data is created, replicated, and shared. Suddenly, files are being drafted, saved, and distributed without any meaningful oversight.

Data security posture management (DSPM) more often comes up as a response to customer concerns. The DSPM market is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, and its adoption is rapidly growing, especially among small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). With data-related issues posing a growing risk for customers, it emerges as a clear opportunity for partners. Those who move early can own the conversation, embed themselves in long-term strategy, and unlock new recurring revenue.

How, then, can channel partners leverage the moment to be at the forefront of DSPM adoption?

The benefits of DSPM

DSPM is designed to continuously discover, classify, and monitor sensitive data, assess permissions, and identify risks related to how that data is exposed or accessed.

Unlike siloed solutions for data loss prevention (DLP) or identity and access management (IAM), DSPM provides a contextual view of data risk, surfacing dangerous combinations like “sensitive financial files shared externally by inactive users” or “orphaned cloud storage buckets containing regulated data.”

With generative AI amplifying data creation and movement, often without centralized IT oversight, DSPM is becoming foundational. In real-world deployments, DSPM often uncovers issues like:

Financial reports in the open cloud shares

AI-generated documents stored without proper classification

Former employees still holding access to confidential folders

Shared drives with hundreds of external collaborators and no controls

These cases occur every day across environments that customers thought were under control. DSPM helps to see the bigger picture of an organization’s data sprawl and mitigate associated security risks.

How the channel can facilitate DSPM adoption

Helping customers adopt DSPM isn’t just about selling a tool; it’s about solving visibility and control problems that are worsening daily. No one is better positioned to help with that than the channel. Most organizations know they’re losing sight of where their sensitive data is going, especially as they adopt more SaaS platforms and experiment with AI. Still, they often don’t know how to start fixing it. That’s where partners come in.

Channel partners can spot the early signs of DSPM need, like questions about Microsoft Copilot security, GenAI sandboxing, or unexplained spikes in access permissions. These could become the perfect starting points for conversations about the solution.

Managing customer expectations is equally paramount in the context of DSPM. While customers may desire immediate solutions, this goal is often impractical. Channel partners can guide customers through a methodical, phased adoption process with clear milestones, enabling them to fully realize the benefits of DSPM solutions.

Another crucial step in beginning a successful DSPM journey is ensuring visibility. Data must be visible to customers; they need to know where it is, how it is categorized, and who can access it. These are the key things that have to be acknowledged before data can be fully secured.

Finally, an ideal DSPM project would begin by identifying high-risk repositories containing the most sensitive data. Clear definitions will assist in data categorization. The organization will then need to use its business priorities to help inform the types of controls and monitoring systems implemented.

Entry point for new services

The real value of DSPM doesn’t come from a one-time scan. It comes from continuous monitoring, periodic reviews, and proactive remediation. Partners can turn DSPM into a recurring service that keeps the customer informed, prepared, and compliant as their environment evolves. While a discovery assessment or remediation project is a good place to start, the real long-term value comes when DSPM becomes part of a customer’s ongoing security operations.

Here’s how partners can make that happen:

Monthly or quarterly posture reviews: Offer recurring DSPM reporting that shows changes to data exposure, permission drift, and new sensitive content locations. Showing trends over time keeps stakeholders engaged and justifies continued investment.

Offer recurring DSPM reporting that shows changes to data exposure, permission drift, and new sensitive content locations. Showing trends over time keeps stakeholders engaged and justifies continued investment. Exception management and triage: U se DSPM alerting to identify abnormal activity, like spikes in access to sensitive data, new external shares, or unusual behavior by service accounts. Fold these insights into your existing incident response or Security Operations Center (SOC) playbooks.

se DSPM alerting to identify abnormal activity, like spikes in access to sensitive data, new external shares, or unusual behavior by service accounts. Fold these insights into your existing incident response or Security Operations Center (SOC) playbooks. Access Governance-as-a-Service: Many customers struggle to keep up with access reviews, especially as teams grow or restructure. With DSPM feeding insight into who can access what, a partner can deliver periodic access clean-up, least-privilege recommendations, and support for audit requests.

Many customers struggle to keep up with access reviews, especially as teams grow or restructure. With DSPM feeding insight into who can access what, a partner can deliver periodic access clean-up, least-privilege recommendations, and support for audit requests. Compliance readiness and evidence support: As regulations evolve, compliance teams need evidence that sensitive data is being monitored, access is reviewed, and controls are enforced. Partners can use DSPM as a tool to collect and report that evidence, aligned to frameworks like NIST, ISO, HIPAA, or CCPA.

Identifying the right solutions

When it comes to deciding what technology is required to support their DSPM journey, channel partners should also advocate on behalf of their customers. The wide array of vendors now branching out into the DSPM market can be confusing for companies.

Channel partners should aim to identify their customers' exact needs, outline the strengths and weaknesses of each provider’s solution, and help them make an educated decision about which solution best fits their needs.

One way that partners can do this is by undertaking a number of assessments, such as data privilege assessments and lightweight Active Directory reviews, to help reveal vulnerabilities and rank the risks, and determine what solution will be required.

Grasping the opportunity at hand

The DSPM market size will triple by the end of this decade. Its adoption is accelerating as compliance, audit, and security teams all converge on one question: how do we manage sensitive data in a cloud-first, AI-driven world?

Organizations need help understanding that data risk is no longer about where files are stored. It’s about who can access them, what they contain, and how they’re used in a rapidly changing environment. If a partner can help customers solve that, they’re not just selling software but earning a long-term strategic role.