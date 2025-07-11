Red Hat is giving developers free access to RHEL – here’s what you need to know

Red Hat has launched a new self-service platform that offers simplified access to its developer program.

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers platform aims to help development teams build, test, and deploy applications quicker and more efficiently – and at no extra cost, the firm said.

Modern developers need to be able to move at their own pace to deliver innovative applications, according to Gunnar Hellekson, vice president and general manager of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Moreover, he stressed that they must do so without increasing friction with IT operations teams or production systems.

“Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers helps empower developers with direct access to the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform without having to move through centralized IT channels, giving them a more consistent, reliable foundation that aligns with the business’s demands for production-readiness,” Hellekson said.

The new service will offer simplified access to the enterprise Linux platform – the self-service allowance is up to 25 physical, virtual, or cloud-based instances per registered member of Red Hat’s developer program.

It also includes curated and signed developer content with many of the latest open source application programming languages, tools, and databases, according to Red Hat.

Similarly, the company announced this will come with ‘powerful open source container tooling’ through Podman Desktop – Red Hat’s preferred container development tool.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This new offering complements existing developer offerings, according to Red Hat, and it includes a no-cost Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals.

Red Hat targets security gain across developer workstations

IT complexity continues to grow, the company noted, especially as services are intermingled with AI, cloud native, and virtualized workloads.

This creates further challenges for the cybersecurity industry, which is seeing a continued upward trend in not just software vulnerabilities, but also software supply chain attacks.

The firm’s recent Red Hat Security Risk Report showed this confluence of issues and complexity is hampering security teams and developers alike, leaving enterprises open to an array of threats and stunting innovation.

For Red Hat, this underscores the importance of a “reliable, hardened and consistent platform” across production environments and also developer workstations.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM ITPRO