Red Hat Enterprise Linux becomes foundational operating system for Cohesity Data Cloud

Open source giant Red Hat has announced a new strategic partnership with Cohesity that will see Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) become the foundational operating system for Cohesity Data Cloud.

Cohesity specializes in combining AI-powered data security and management to provide users with security features, operational simplicity, and scalability. The firm’s Data Cloud platform offers a single interface that unifies the security posture of data across sources, services, vendors, and technologies.

As part of the company’s new collaboration with Red Hat, the Enterprise Linux operating system will now underpin Cohesity Data Cloud, replacing CentOS Linux 7.

In an announcement, the pair said the move will help drive innovation across data security and management, providing customers with Red Hat’s support and domain-specific expertise and allowing Cohesity staff to place a greater focus on the Data Cloud’s customer experience.

“The chain of modern IT security is only as strong as the most basic link, which frequently is Linux,” commented Red Hat president and CEO Matt Hicks. “With Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Cohesity will bring the strong capabilities of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform to its customer base.

“This foundation provides greater confidence that the Cohesity Data Cloud is working to address security at a fundamental level in support of modern hybrid cloud infrastructure.”

Changing needs

Cohesity made the decision to switch from CentOS Linux 7 to RHEL after experiencing challenges around the growth of its Data Cloud product. As both the platform's user numbers and capabilities grew, the firm said it particularly noticed issues with the weight of maintenance and patching burdens that this growth placed on its product engineers.

With RHEL's hybrid cloud-ready platform, Cohesity said it will now be able to utilize OS-specific full-time customer support and engineering resources, as well as speedier response to security vulnerabilities thanks to Red Hat’s incident response teams.

The move is also expected to bring Linux consistency around skills, commands, and capabilities to IT environments, whether that’s in the datacenter or public clouds, while also offering a streamlined migration process through Red Hat’s range of transition tools.

With the migration journey already underway, Cohesity said the underlying security capabilities of Red Hat Enterprise Linux complement its own approach to data security.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: TouchBistro) Narrow down your options and choose the best restaurant POS system for your business.



DOWNLOAD NOW

“Enterprises look to Cohesity as the leading solution for cyber-resilient data security and management for hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president, Cohesity. “Cohesity forged a strategic partnership with IBM earlier this year, and we are thrilled to now also collaborate with Red Hat.

“With Red Hat Enterprise Linux, our engineering teams can innovate faster on our leading data security and management platform, helping our customers stay ahead of modern-day challenges.”