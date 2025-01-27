Red Hat launches Build module as part of partner program refresh

Open source giant Red Hat has announced the next wave of updates to its partner program, which includes a new Build module aimed at Red Hat technology partners.

The move follows the first round of changes introduced to the program last year, which saw Red Hat adopt a modular framework alongside the implementation of standardized incentives and upgraded digital tooling.

With the latest refresh for 2025, the firm has introduced a new Build module, alongside a streamlined distribution engagement model, improved go-to-market support, and new incentives.

As part of the update, the firm has introduced a new Build module alongside its existing Resell, Distribution, and Sell pathways in a bid to better recognize and reward its technology partners.

Available in the coming weeks, the module has been designed for partners that certify or validate their products and develop new solutions on Red Hat technologies - particularly independent hardware and software vendors (IHVs and ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

These partners will earn points for activities such as co-creating solutions with Red Hat, validating or certifying solutions on the firm’s platforms, as well as developing content and go-to-market plans, to unlock a range of benefits across enablement, sales, marketing, and technical support.

The revamped partner ecosystem also now features an aligned distribution model which Red Hat said has been designed to drive greater engagement between distributors and their focused partners, as well as improve skills development and go-to-market execution.

With the streamlined model, partners can select a preferred Red Hat distributor to work with, while distributors gain an easier way to allocate resources with their partners.

Red Hat expands go-to-market support

Elsewhere, Red Hat has also expanded its go-to-market support across all of its partner program modules, enabling partners to leverage customer and market data to drive demand for their solutions.

Partners can earn points through development of joint solutions, marketing campaigns, and customer demos to advance their engagement with the open source firm.

Additionally, rebates and incentives have been standardized for Resell and Distribution partners in a move Red Hat said will create “greater visibility and more predictable growth.”

In an announcement, the firm added that partners can also expect additional updates later in the year as part of the ecosystem’s ongoing transformation.

“At the core of our strategy is providing greater autonomy for partners to benefit from more choice, clearer growth opportunities, and stronger collaboration with each other and Red Hat,” commented Stefanie Chiras, SVP of Partner Ecosystem Success at Red Hat.