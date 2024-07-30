Red Hat eyes “clear pathways for collaboration” with new partner program updates

Red Hat has announced a first wave of updates to its partner program in a move the open source software provider said will accelerate partner revenue realization and collaboration.

First announced in January, Red Hat has been undergoing a transformation of its partner experience in a bid to provide greater simplicity, choice, and flexibility to partners.

As part of this refresh, the overhaul includes a new modular program design that aims to drive partner growth and profitability, alongside fresh partner incentives and an upgraded Partner Connect Portal.

“With the rise of industry trends in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtualization and more, the need for coordinated cross-collaboration across multiple technology vendors and solution providers is imperative,” commented Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president of partner ecosystem success at Red Hat, in an announcement.

“At Red Hat, we have been paying close attention to how these market dynamics are impacting partners and customers in order to better understand how we can help implement an ecosystem-driven approach to IT modernization.”

Red Hat's new 'modular framework' for partners

As part of the program’s new modular framework, Red Hat has launched its first three modules – Resell, Distribution, and Sell With – that will act as the foundation of the initiative and enable partners to earn points for specific activities that align with their business goals.

Partners can self-select activities within these modules, as well as opt to work solely within one module or within multiple to help make it easier to engage in focused business areas with Red Hat.

Further modules will become available throughout the course of the year, the firm said, as it looks to support additional partner activities across build, sell, and service business areas.

New incentives

The points earned by partners within these new modules will open access to additional benefits, tailored support, and enhanced opportunities suited to their level of engagement.

The program’s new standardized deal registration process will allow global partners to register opportunities to receive additional discounts and support, while improved marketing development fund (MDF) tools and processes aim to make it easier to receive additional funding.

“With the launch of these new partner modules and benefits, Red Hat is establishing a unified global partner engagement experience founded on choice and flexibility to deliver optimal customer value,” Chiras explained.

“Partners can more easily collaborate with Red Hat across multiple engagement routes and unlock new rewards through a universal activity-based points system.”

Portal upgrade

Additionally, Red Hat has upgraded its Partner Connect portal, introducing a new interface to streamline user interactions, guide users through module activities, and boost visibility of deal registration and opportunities.

Partners will be able to leverage real-time performance and reporting dashboards that offer greater detail, the company revealed.

“As partners move through the modules, the transparent program structure offers clear pathways for collaboration, real-time reporting and greater visibility into business opportunities with Red Hat and the broader ecosystem,” Chiras added.