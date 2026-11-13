The Jensen Huang controversy overshadowed a major open source announcement at Nvidia
Nvidia’s donation of OpenShell to the CNCF tracks with its long-running commitment to open source
While the tech industry has been rocked by the Jensen Huang drama, the fiasco overshadowed a major announcement from Nvidia.
On 12 November, Huang resigned as CEO and president following claims he had an affair with a Chinese “intelligence asset” and a company executive.
At KubeCon in Salt Lake City, however, the chipmaker made a series of commitments to the open source community which included the donation of OpenShell to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
The move means the open source agentic orchestration runtime will now be governed by the community and organizations using it. In an announcement, Nvidia said the contribution puts “security infrastructure for autonomous agents in the community’s hands to build, inspect, and improve”.
Amanda Brock, CEO at OpenUK, said the impact of the announcement cannot be understated, adding that controversy surrounding Huang has essentially buried the story.
“Jensen’s exit this week has overshadowed the donation of Nvidia’s OpenShell to the Linux Foundation. That should have been big news,” she said.
Brock added that the decision to donate OpenShell represents a “last action” in support of open source, which was a key focus for Huang and the company at large in recent years.
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“As the dust settles, the open source ecosystem needs Nvidia and other companies benefiting from open source to continue their support and funding for the ecosystem as a whole,” Brock commented.
“There’s a huge amount of misinformation about open source, and its pace of adoption is really not matched by a pace of understanding. All innovation has security challenges, and in this fast-paced world meeting these can truly be difficult,” she added.
“It is only through transparency, accessibility and interoperability that we enable that trust, competition and innovation.”
KubeCon also saw Nvidia pledge its commitment to Agent Substrate, an open source, Google-led framework for orchestrating agentic workloads on Kubernetes. Nvidia said it plans to work closely with the tech giant on this front.
“Nvidia and Google are also collaborating on an integration of OpenShell and Agent Substrate, so enterprises can secure and govern agents across clouds and on-premises systems,” the chipmaker said in a statement.
Nvidia’s open source credentials
Under Huang’s leadership, Nvidia has been a vocal supporter of the open source community in recent years. At Nvidia GTC 2026 in March, the chipmaker doubled down on its open source push with the launch of NemoClaw.
Designed to bolster interoperability and built on top of OpenClaw, this allows users to draw from a variety of coding agents and open source models to build agents.
Nvidia also announced a coalition aimed at driving development of open frontier AI models. Dubbed the ‘Nemotron Coalition’, the scheme includes support from Mistral, Perplexity, and Cursor.
Speaking to ITPro at the time, Forrester VP principal analyst Charlie Dai said these announcements underlined Nvidia’s continued support for the community as well as the broader appeal of open source frameworks for AI development.
“Enterprises increasingly rely on open models, frameworks, and tools across AI infrastructure, model development, agentic workflows, and governance while pairing them with commercial offerings to manage risk and scale,” he said.
Huang himself has been a leading proponent of open source AI development, particularly amidst the rise of powerful new Chinese open source models over the last two years, such as Kimi K3.
During a July interview with Axios, the former Nvidia chief said heightened competition between open and closed-source models was healthy for the global AI industry.
“The world needs open models,” he told Axios. “These Chinese models are excellent. Open source models that are excellent should be used”.
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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