Avanade to expand AI and automation capabilities with Robiquity acquisition

Avanade has announced it has agreed to acquire Manchester-based Robiquity, in a move that will expand the Microsoft-focused IT services specialist’s AI and automation capabilities in the UK.

The deal aims to strengthen Avanade’s ability to assist mid-market and enterprise clients implement AI and automation to improve productivity, streamline operations, and generate fresh growth opportunities.

Founded in 2016, Robiquity specializes in AI-first business solutions, intelligent automation capabilities, and low-code development , deploying Microsoft technologies such as Power Platform, Copilot , and Azure to help customers automate business processes and drive their modernization.

The company has worked with a host of organizations across the UK, including EVRi, NHS Scotland, the Ministry of Justice, Virgin Media O2 , WebBeds, and Greater Manchester Police.

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Robiquity also holds more than 200 Microsoft certifications, delivering projects through a Solution Factory model geared towards helping clients deploy and scale AI more consistently.

In an announcement, Avanade CEO Chris Howarth praised Robiquity’s deep Microsoft expertise and customer focus, and noted the two companies’ shared culture of continuous learning.

"That combination of technical excellence and people-first values is exactly what our clients need as they look to move from AI ambition to real, lasting impact,” he said. “We’re excited to welcome the Robiquity team to Avanade and to see what we can achieve together.”

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Strengthening AI and automation expertise

The acquisition comes as businesses continue to navigate the hurdles associated with turning AI investments into real results. According to the findings in Avanade’s recent AI Reality Report , 61% of UK organizations do not believe that AI is currently delivering the returns to justify the costs.

For Avanade, the acquisition of Robiquity marks its latest investment in Microsoft expertise as AI technologies continue to reshape the enterprise IT landscape. Founded by Microsoft and Accenture, the vendor currently has a workforce of more than 60,000 Microsoft professionals and works with more than 7,000 organizations worldwide.

Post-acquisition, Avanade said the acquisition will strengthen its ability to help organizations move beyond AI experimentation and drive their business transformation, while Robiquity will benefit from access to its greater global reach, industry expertise, and wider Microsoft ecosystem.

Commenting on the deal, Robiquity CEO Tom Davies described the move as a “natural next step” for the business that will help generate new opportunities for both clients and staff.

“We believe Microsoft’s technology has enormous potential to help businesses transform in an increasingly AI-enabled world,” he said. “Becoming part of Avanade will allow us to bring our expertise to more clients and markets, while building on the culture and approach that have shaped Robiquity”.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

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