Microsoft is rolling back 'unnecessary' Copilot features on Windows
The move follows a recent rollback of planned Copilot features on the operating system
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Microsoft has announced plans to dial back AI features in Windows 11 as the company looks to counter growing customer pushback.
The tech giant revealed it will integrate AI “where it’s most meaningful” across the operating system.
In a blog post on Friday 20 March, Pavan Davuluri, EVP of Windows and Devices, said the company plans to reduce “unnecessary Copilot entry points” for certain applications.
These initially include Notepad, Snipping Tool, and various widgets, Davuluri said.
“You will see us be more intentional about how and where Copilot integrates across Windows, focusing on experiences that are genuinely useful and well‑crafted,” he wrote.
“As part of this, we are reducing unnecessary Copilot entry points, starting with apps like Snipping Tool, Photos, Widgets and Notepad.”
The announcement from Microsoft marks the second roll-back on integrated AI features in the space of a month. According to recent reports from Windows Central, the company put plans to roll out new AI features in Windows 11 on the back burner.
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The publication noted that AI features were planned for File Explorer, the settings app, and other core functions.
Customer pushback
Microsoft has faced criticism over its persistent integration of Copilot features across the operating system, a strategy it has pursued for over 18 months now.
As ITPro reported in November last year, Davuluri outlined plans to transform Windows into an “agentic” operating system with more AI-infused capabilities.
In a post on X ahead of the company’s 2025 Ignite conference, Davuluri said Windows is “evolving into an agentic OS, connecting devices, cloud, and AI to unlock intelligent productivity and secure work anywhere”.
The post prompted significant pushback at the time, with users questioning the need for increased AI features rather than a sharpened focus on performance and reliability.
Gergely Orosz, software engineer and curator of the Pragmatic Engineer newsletter, noted a growing sense of frustration among developers due to the Windows AI shift.
In his recent blog post, Davuluri said the company hopes to improve communication with Windows users through the Insiders program, as well as a new feedback hub.
“Your feedback is essential to improving Windows, and it should be easy to share and see what others are saying,” he wrote.
“Today, we’re rolling out the largest update to Feedback Hub yet to our Insiders, with a redesigned experience that makes it faster and easier to submit feedback and engage with the community.”
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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