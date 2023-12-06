The death of Windows 10 won't happen as quickly as you might think

Microsoft has reassured businesses it will run an extended security update (ESU) program to provide critical support for those still running Windows 10 after the operating system reaches end of life (EOL).

Windows 10 will reach end of support on 14 October 2025, at which point Microsoft will no longer provide devices with free bug fixes, security patches, or technical support.

This means organizations still running Windows 10 will have just under two years to upgrade their systems if they want to continue receiving new features and regular non-security updates.

For those unable to meet this deadline, Microsoft will provide an ESU program similar to that offered for Windows 7, where customers can pay to receive critical security updates for a further three years.

The ESU will be a yearly subscription and devices enrolled in the program will get monthly security updates throughout the three year period.

Windows 365 subscriptions will include ESUs for free, covering any Windows 10 devices that access Windows 365.

Customers running Windows 10 instances in Azure Virtual Desktop or Windows 10 devices connected to a Windows 11 cloud PC, will also receive these updates at no additional cost.

Microsoft did not reveal how much this subscription would cost, but it is expected to be comparable to the pricing of the Windows 7 ESU program, which finished on January 10 and was available as an add on for Windows Enterprise customers for $25 per device for the first year, $50 for the second, and $100 for the third.

Windows 10 end of life: Why is Microsoft still clinging on?

The market share of desktop Windows versions currently sits at 68% of users still running Windows 10, with Windows 11 accounting for 27% of Windows desktop devices, according to Statcounter .

The 400 million monthly active users of Windows 11 is dwarfed by the 1 billion devices still running Windows 10.

The ESU program indicates Microsoft may not quite be ready to force the vast majority of users still using Windows 10 to upgrade to the latest operating system.

Microsoft’s recent decision to integrate its AI Copilot in Windows 10 also shows the tech giant recognizes the significant market share its previous OS enjoys, as well as its willingness to meet user demands for AI-powered features.

In some cases, however, the upgrade is not simply a question of moving on to a quicker, more efficient operating system. Windows 11’s system requirements are not compatible with some Windows 10 machines, complicating the process somewhat.

Companies will be able to extend security support for these devices for a further three years after the end of support in October 2025, but beyond this point it remains uncertain whether businesses will need to fork out to migrate to cloud-based systems or make significant hardware replacements.