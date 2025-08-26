2024 Imperva DDoS Threat Landscape Report

DDoS attacks remain a persistent and growing threat, often serving as a primary tool for cybercriminals and hacktivists seeking disruption. Their increasing volume is fueled by the easy availability of automated DDoS tools, lowering the technical barrier for attackers.

Geopolitical tensions also contribute to the rise of DDoS attacks, as they're used by state actors and activists for political signaling. Understanding these motivations and methods is crucial for effective defense.

This report, based on Imperva Threat Research intelligence from mitigated application and network-level DDoS attacks, offers essential insights and recommendations to enhance your organization's cybersecurity posture against this evolving threat.

