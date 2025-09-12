3 Strategies to Modernize Applications and Build for What’s Next

With 37% of organizations increasing IT spend to support AI workloads, application modernization is not just about optimization — it’s about future-proofing your infrastructure to support next-generation services. 1 Organizations invest in app modernization for their web apps, mobile apps, employee apps, and other types of apps to deliver personalized, real-time, and collaborative experiences to distributed users while maintaining cost efficiency. Most commonly, they will follow three paths: rehosting, replatforming, and refactoring.

Join Cloudflare Chief Information Officer, Mike Hamilton and Catherine Newcomb, Application Security Specialist to explore best practices for app modernizations projects— and learn strategies to regain control and shorten the time to value on your app modernization and AI integration projects.

