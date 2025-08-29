Al Adoption & Risk Framework
Shadow IT is typically framed as a problem to solve (unauthorized tools, security risks, employees going rogue, etc). And executive teams are putting pressure on IT to report on the state of the AI “rollout.”
Contrary to all the Shadow AI hype, you know it’s not all doom and gloom. You and your team want to enable your company with the right tooling as quickly as possible, BUT you still need to evaluate the risk of each capability.
Every new capability should add value, and that value should justify the risk. The following is a risk framework you can apply to your business whether you’re highly regulated, or more openminded.
