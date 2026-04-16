Anatomy of a breach - A future postmortem of a cyberattack at your organization

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Anatomy of a breach - A future postmortem of a cyberattack at your organization
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

A fictional breach scenario built from real-world attacks, reveals how adversaries exploit five key tactics: initial access, privilege escalation, credential access, lateral movement, and exfiltration. Using the MITRE ATT&CK framework, the analysis highlights vulnerabilities and offers practical steps to close them. With cloud-native environments erasing traditional perimeters, identity-based models like zero trust and least privileged access are critical to protecting modern enterprises where the stakes have never been higher.

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