Anatomy of a breach - A future postmortem of a cyberattack at your organization
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A fictional breach scenario built from real-world attacks, reveals how adversaries exploit five key tactics: initial access, privilege escalation, credential access, lateral movement, and exfiltration. Using the MITRE ATT&CK framework, the analysis highlights vulnerabilities and offers practical steps to close them. With cloud-native environments erasing traditional perimeters, identity-based models like zero trust and least privileged access are critical to protecting modern enterprises where the stakes have never been higher.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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