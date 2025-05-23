Guide to driving resilient IT transformation in an AI-driven world

Guide to driving resilient IT transformation in an AI-driven world
This guide explores the importance of having a clear vision, the role of good data in building resilience, the need to eliminate silos and foster collaboration, and the benefits of investing in the right technology. It also provides top tips for achieving resilience and successful transformation in an AI-driven world.

