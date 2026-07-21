How can resellers use AI to enhance, not risk, their trusted advisor status

Outside of the industry, people in the businesses that become partner clients might not know at first that channel partners do not just ‘sell’ stuff. Resellers help buyers navigate their complex technology choices, their implementation risk, and offer customers an ongoing service that can grow with them.

It’s vital that partners do a number of things well, far beyond knowing how their technology offerings work and being able to implement, service, and fix them. They need to be ‘people’ people, managing relationships and meaning areas like trust, expertise, and reliability become central to maintaining a healthy revenue.

Resellers are also placed in an interesting position - possibly even a dilemma. They know that AI tools can speed up or otherwise optimize many aspects around their sales outreach and office admin, but buyers are still wary of AI-led sales interactions.

Automation alone is a relationship risk

Many customers remain cautious about highly automated sales experiences. While AI can improve efficiency, buyers still place significant value on human expertise, accountability and relationship-building when making technology decisions.

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Our recent ‘Hard Sell’ report found that 55% of the public do not fully trust AI, 46% value human connection, and people with negative views of salespeople are far less open to buying from AI-driven tools (19% vs 63%). Resellers cannot carry any insider knowledge or positivity from their own AI experiences to assume that AI-led selling will feel modern or customer-friendly to prospects.

That still leaves plenty of room for using automations where they add value and don’t increase customer friction. That includes summarizing calls, drafting follow-ups messages (then checked for accuracy, tone, empathetic engagement and so on), identifying renewal risk, surfacing product-fit signals, and reducing admin friction.

The moments where customers still expect an engaged and empathetic person must be human-led: discovery, solution-shaping, handling objections, pricing conversations for sure, and post-sale reassurance and servicing. That lets people manage other people, with technology solutions offloading the admin so salespeople and account managers can focus pretty exclusively on customer service and relationship-building.

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It’s up to the business to define the human behaviors that should not be automated. Be steered by current customer comfort levels.

The majority of the public doesn’t want any immediate pressure to decide on a sale at the moment, and just under half want honest acknowledgement of the pros and cons of any offering, and also pricing transparency. Knowing this desire for transparency, balanced advice, clear pricing, and evidence that a partner understands their specific requirements, partners can differentiate themselves from both direct vendors and AI-driven sales experiences.

A real opportunity for the channel

This is where resellers can really hone their skills around consultative discovery, well-researched and honest vendor comparisons, clear commercial conversations, and well-tailored but not scripted advice. Resellers often advise across multiple technologies and suppliers.

That independence can become even more valuable as vendor-led AI-generated content and automated outreach become more common and perhaps more obvious. Customers will continue to seek trusted guidance from more impartial sources.

Emotional intelligence is a ‘soft’ skill, but it supports bringing in the hard numbers of pipeline success. Showing more emotional intelligence will be key to maintaining the sales edge as AI is increasingly put into use.

This is the difference between ‘being a reseller’ and being a trusted advisor. Your people must be craftspeople in how they read buying anxiety and in understanding internal customer politics. They must develop an instinct for when to slow down and in translating technical complexity into confidence - without glossing over aspects that may cause friction later.

Salespeople are well aware of this. That report found that over half actually rank customer service as the most important function, above sales itself. Practically speaking, uniting sales and customer service through ‘sales-as-a-service’ is a solid model where revenue depends on renewals, support, upselling, and long-term account health, beyond just the initial deal.

The trick will be to pull off a balancing act. Drink your own champagne - use the technology you trust to reduce admin, but keep discovery and pricing conversations as human-facing as possible to maximize trust. Align the sales process and your salespeople with post-sales and support to show continuity and personality. Use technology like CRM as a shared source of truth between teams to make customer care, as well as measuring trust and retention, easy.

The channel's competitive advantage has always been more than access to information or rare skills. Partner power comes from helping customers make confident decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and achieve value from their technology investments. AI can help them operate more efficiently, but trust remains a distinctly human asset. The most successful resellers will be those that use automation to create more time for customer conversations, not fewer.