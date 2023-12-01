November rundown: Generative AI generates drama

It’s been a whirlwind month, and not in the way that one might have predicted. Opening with the UK’s AI Safety Summit and ending with the anniversary of ChatGPT, November was already set to be a big month for the field of AI, particularly when it came to global legislation.

As the month progressed, it turned out that November had even more planned, in the form of a huge upheaval at OpenAI.

In this episode, Jane and Rory look at some of the standout moments of November 2023 and draw a line between them all to pick out a trend for the month.

Highlights

“Government ministers were championing this as an example of collaboration of international cooperation on AI. But if you're talking about tangible results, I think it's more of a mixed picture from the AI Summit.”

“For all the benefits of having your own in-house AI shop, your own AI team led by Altman, it is good for Microsoft to have a bit of distance between itself and OpenAI.”

“Salesforce was apparently offering OpenAI researchers full cash as equity OTE if they joined Salesforce’s Einstein Trusted AI research team. So there are not a lot of people out there with these skills – OpenAI has not imploded, but had it done I think everybody would have been fine.”