Reclaiming the gold standard for MSPs with AI and Automation
AI and automation aren’t obstacles to overcome - they are opportunities to be seized…
Managed service providers (MSPs) have long served as the backbone of digital infrastructure for small and midsize businesses, often operating behind the scenes to ensure systems are protected, patched, and performing at their best.
MSPs contribute massively to the UK economy. According to the Government, the UK MSP market consists of an estimated 11,492 active providers, generating an annual combined revenue of £52.5 billion in 2022 and employing an estimated 294,350 full-time employees.
While MSPs continue to play a key role for businesses across the country, the demands on today’s channel community are continually evolving. Clients are navigating economic uncertainty, hybrid work, cyber volatility and compliance pressures. Expectations are rising, budgets are tightening, and yet the pace of change is accelerating.
To stay competitive, MSPs must evolve from reactive problem solvers to proactive business enablers. Increasingly, that transformation is being powered by automation and artificial intelligence.
Automation is now table stakes
Automation is no longer optional for MSPs. Routine tasks like patch management, backup validation, alert monitoring, and software deployment have been automated across the board. What’s changing now is the strategic application of intelligent automation, not just to improve efficiency, but to unlock new revenue streams and scale delivery without linear headcount growth.
AI-generated scripting is a prime example. Rather than spending hours manually crafting PowerShell or Bash scripts, technicians can now use AI to generate, test, and refine scripts based on natural language prompts. This reduces turnaround times, ensures consistency, and frees engineers to focus on value-added tasks like architecture design, compliance consulting, and threat hunting.
For MSPs working across hundreds of customer environments, this capability becomes a force multiplier, which is one that shortens onboarding, accelerates time-to-value, and increases client satisfaction. It allows scalability and helps MSPs to revisit the gold-standard technician-to-endpoint ratio – with the optimum being 350 fully managed endpoints per technician.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Moving from response to prevention
Cybersecurity remains the most critical and high-growth service area for MSPs. But the risk landscape has evolved. It’s no longer enough to recover quickly; now clients expect providers to anticipate threats and prevent breaches before they happen.
This is where AI-driven security operations are proving essential. By integrating behavioural analytics, anomaly detection, machine learning, and EDR correlation, MSPs can identify and respond to threats in real-time, even with lean in-house teams. This proactive model elevates the MSP’s role from technician to guardian and to be seen as a trusted partner actively defending the client’s business outcomes.
With AI-driven incident summaries and automated remediation scripts, smaller businesses are now punching above their weight by delivering security outcomes that rival enterprise Security Operation Centers (SOCs), without needing to build them in-house.
Elevating the partner role
The channel’s value proposition is also changing. Clients increasingly look to their MSPs for strategic guidance on data protection, compliance, digital transformation, and hybrid work enablement. MSPs that embed AI and automation into every layer of service delivery, from ticket triage to executive reporting, are in a stronger position to offer this advisory value at scale.
This is especially important in an era where cyber insurance requirements, data privacy mandates, and industry-specific compliance frameworks are top of mind. By automating evidence collection, Service Level Agreement (SLA) verification, and risk posture scoring, MSPs can not only prove their value but can codify it too. As competition intensifies, it’s those insights, not just uptime metrics, that win renewals and upsell opportunities.
A new definition of excellence
MSPs are entering a new era, one in which operational maturity and strategic foresight matter more than technical wizardry alone. Excellence should no longer be defined by how many tickets you close or how fast you restore a backup. It’s defined by how effectively you align with your client’s goals and understand their unique needs – you act as their business partner.
AI and automation aren’t threats to the channel; they’re its next growth catalyst. The MSPs who embrace these tools early will not only boost margins and reduce burnout, but they’ll reset the gold standard for what it means to be indispensable.
Ronan McCurtin is an experienced professional currently serving as regional vice president EMEA and head of global sports at Acronis since July 2017, following progressive roles including vice president, Europe, Turkey and Israel, and vice president, Northern Europe.
Prior to Acronis, Ronan held the position of regional director at Scale Computing and Springpath, and spent nearly nine years at Adam Continuity as managing director, director of sales, and head of client management.
Earlier career experience includes roles as commercial manager at Serco Science, Defence & Aerospace and Serco Limited - Marine Services, divisional finance manager at Johnson Controls, and European finance manager at Medtronic Physio Control.
-
-
Samsung Smart Monitor M90SF review
Reviews A fabulous QD-OLED panel and standalone smart TV features make for an impressive do-it-all display
-
Huawei executive says 'we need to embrace AI hallucinations’
News Tao Jingwen, director of Huawei’s quality, business process & IT management department, said firms should embrace hallucinations as part and parcel of generative AI.
-
Dynamic pricing’s AI revolution is here, but can ethics exist alongside profits?
Industry Insights Can AI use in dynamic pricing make it both ethical and profitable?
-
inforcer named as Microsoft partner for new AI-focused MSP initiative
News The vendor is one of just two software development partners selected for the initial phase of Microsoft’s #IntuneforMSPs initiative
-
AI adoption is finally driving ROI for B2B teams in the UK and EU
News Early AI adopters across the UK and EU are transforming their response processes, with many finding first-year ROI success
-
Kaseya targets IT efficiency with new AI-powered tools
News The cyber security firm unveiled its new Kaseya 365 Ops and Kaseya SIEM offerings at its Connect 2025 event in Las Vegas
-
AI-first partnerships: Unlocking scalable growth for business
Industry Insights Channel partners play a vital role in facilitating AI adoption, but there's more to offering support than simple integration
-
The channel's opportunity to accelerate generative AI adoption
Industry Insights Generative AI has found its feet as a transformational technology that cuts across every industry, and the channel has a special role to play in boosting adoption
-
Choosing the Best RMM Solution for Your MSP Business
Whitepaper Discover a powerful technology platform that empowers Managed Services Providers (MSPs)
-
Datto SIRIS business continuity and disaster recovery
Whitepaper Save time without cutting corners