Future-proofing cybersecurity: Understanding Quantum-Safe AI and how to create resilient defences.

While generative AI has undeniably made its mark, quantum computing looms as the next disruptive technological revolution. Still in its early stages, its staggering potential to break current encryption standards is already igniting urgent conversations across the tech world.

At its core, a quantum computer uses the principles behind quantum mechanics to solve extremely complex problems. That’s why it’s poised to be problematic when it comes to encryption, because encryption is designed to be complex and unbreakable (for modern computing standards); yet, quantum computers will have significant computational capabilities.

The main concern of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) is around its capabilities, as it’s theorized that the machine would break traditional public key cryptography (PKC) algorithms . While CRQCs are currently unavailable, the development trajectory of quantum computing suggests these could emerge by 2037 if not sooner.

Even so, any CRQC would have to be extremely stable with a countless number of error-corrected qubits. This is not an easy problem to solve. So, while we could see CRQCs emerge in the near future, it’s realistic that they would be highly specialized and rare for some time after that. That said, there is still a risk worth prepping for here.

The importance of NIST’s encryption algorithms

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has standardized three encryption algorithms that offer protection against quantum-enabled threats. These are intended to replace traditional encryption models and address specific cryptographic needs by utilizing methods such as secure key exchanges or digital signature verification.

The ML-KEM algorithm enables two parties to securely exchange a shared secret key over a public channel in a way that remains resistant to quantum attacks. This could benefit users of apps like WhatsApp, whose unique selling point is its end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

ML-DSA provides a secure method to generate and verify digital signatures. This would be fantastic for e-commerce, financial, or healthcare institutions that currently use digital signatures to streamline administrative processes and protect sensitive communications and data.

SLH-DSA is a stateless, hash-based signature scheme. It uses hash functions (which turn data into a unique mixture of letters and numbers called a hash value) to help verify two things: if data has been tampered with or altered, and to authenticate the identity of the signatory.

Major platforms like Microsoft have been adopting these in Quantum Safe Programs . They have been incorporating these algorithms into their open-source cryptographic libraries like SymCrypt , which is used in Windows 10 & 11, Windows Server, and Azure.

Housekeeping before Q-Day

These are some of the solutions in preparation for Q-Day, the day when quantum computers become as prevalent as AI in the office. But before addressing quantum-level solutions, it's crucial to prioritize the fundamentals of cybersecurity.

Even with advanced cybersecurity technologies, human error accounts for 95% of breaches, and many of these start with phishing attacks. This makes AI-powered phishing simulations crucial for training employees, as these models learn from and build on a user’s mistakes to improve their awareness and response to real threats.

Coupled with ongoing cyber-awareness training, the implementation of Zero Trust principles and least privilege access, which verify all connections and grant access only when necessary, creates a proactive security culture in the office that helps set the stage for a quantum-ready organization.

How to prep for Q-Day

Only after a business’s security posture has been elevated should an organization identify where vulnerable cryptographic algorithms are currently in use across its systems. Then, with this understanding, they can look for services and providers offering quantum-safe encryption solutions. These technologies will form the backbone of secure communication in the upcoming post-quantum era.

All in all, organizations that take the lead in adopting quantum-safe encryption, while equipping their people with the knowledge to become the best human firewall, will not only stand the best chance against CRQCs but also become the new standard in our upcoming quantum age.