Salesforce wants enterprises to ‘break free of a shared user interface’ with AIforce
The new approach will allow enterprises to build custom, bespoke interfaces using natural language prompts
Salesforce has announced AIforce, a new ‘live interface layer’ designed to streamline data access for agentic AI.
Unveiled ahead of the company’s annual Dreamforce conference, Salesforce said the move aims to bring the “full power of its platform to any interface”.
Put simply, the new interface gives agents deeper access to various data sources stored across the Salesforce ecosystem by removing the need for a dedicated user interface.
Operating through a dedicated user interface has traditionally limited who could use the platform, according to Salesforce, as well as how much value they could derive from it.
Moving forward, users will be able to “build their own UI” using natural language prompts based on their specific needs, rather than traversing an array of fixed systems.
“It lets them compose customized live interfaces on the fly, simply by describing them,” the company said in a statement. “This gives everyone their own UI, built to surface exactly the insights they need, when and where they need them.”
Speaking in a press briefing ahead of Dreamforce, Patrick Stokes, president of applications and marketing at Salesforce, said AIforce will help customers “break free of a shared user interface” and create a system where “every individual has their own intelligent, dynamic interface that comes to them”.
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“The UI is not actually our product, the Salesforce product is the platform where our customers store their data, their metadata, their workflows, all of their permissions and their security. Basically where they encode the way their business runs,” he said.
The move by Salesforce builds on the company’s Headless 360 announcement in April this year.
The new service allows users to access the Salesforce platform either through an API, MCP tool, or command-line interface (CLI), removing the need for a dedicated browser interface.
As with AIforce, the long-term goal here is to streamline access to Salesforce data for users, but also agents, providing deeper integrated access for third-party agentic tools.
Unlocking ‘trapped value’ with AIforce
Moving toward a more fluid interface setup will broaden appeal on this front, according to Salesforce, opening the platform up to a wider range of enterprises and users who’ve traditionally been locked out of accessing vital Salesforce data and business logic.
According to Salesforce, this will also help agents “unlock trapped value” by providing deeper access to company records and data sources.
Stokes told assembled media that AIforce will be underpinned by three new ‘surfaces’ – Claudeforce, Slackforce, and Agentforce Coworker. The latter two are both new services, while Claudeforce was unveiled by the CRM giant in early September.
Slackforce will allow users to create “rich new applications” within Slack, according to Stokes, and builds on a long-running evolution aimed at positioning the collaboration platform as a hub for agents.
This is essentially a combination of Slackbot with a new ‘Slack Surfaces’ service, which allows users to pull relevant data from Salesforce within the platform.
Agentforce Coworker, meanwhile, is an ‘AI teammate’ that lives within the Lightning interface, offering reasoning capabilities spanning accounts, activity, and history and “surfacing insights and taking action” on behalf of users.
Stokes said this is aimed primarily at enterprises still using the Lightning interface, which replaced the Salesforce Classic platform.
Combined, these three new surfaces will overhaul the “traditional Salesforce experience” and offer users a broader range of UI options, he added.
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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