Salesforce targets unified customer support automation with Agentforce Contact Center

Salesforce has hailed the official launch of Agentforce Contact Center, its new comprehensive platform for automating, streamlining, and tracking customer interactions.

Agentforce Contact Center combines the company’s CRM and AI agent offerings with telephony in one seamless platform made accessible to representatives via a native platform.

Through the offering, operators can track live customer interactions with AI agents, with a view of customer transcripts and conversational context to reduce the amount of information the customer has to repeat if they’re handed from an AI agent to a human representative.

Administrators can provision numbers and manage routing directly within the platform, as well as oversee human and AI agent interactions and workflows based on the same business logic as their CRM.

Finally, Agentforce Contact Center provides supervisors with comprehensive, omni-channel analytics in real time. This includes customer experience and operational metrics, as well as AI agent performance, escalation numbers, and sentiment analysis.

In a demo, Gautam Vasudev, SVP, Contact Center at Salesforce, showed how he could speak to an Agentforce voice agent via the phone to rebook a flight.

The agent was able to recognize that Vasudev was frustrated with the idea of the additional charge associated with the change, and transferred him to a human service representative.

Switching over to the representative point of view, Vasudev showed how Agentforce Contact Center automatically provided him with the call information to show where the agent left off, in addition to the relevant reservation details.

Within the platform, he could also use the AI Rep Assistant to provide suggested responses for helping the customer further.

The new offering is a part of Agentforce Service, which Salesforce is positioning as the newest iteration of Salesforce Service Cloud.

Agentforce Contact Center has already driven returns for customers. In a briefing, media heard from Beth LeClerc, VP, Business Systems Architecture & Web Services at smart home firm Savant Systems and George Reuter, MD, Impact & Innovation at the nonprofit Compass Working Capital, which works to help families out of asset poverty.

Reuter explained how Agentforce is already automating structured note entries for its coaches, covering topics such as employment status, school attendance, barriers to their goals, which all feed into the ongoing relationship between their coaches and clients.

Overall, Compass Working Capital estimates that Agentforce Contact Center is saving coaches up to 6,000 hours across the agency each year.

For Savant Systems, LeClerc said Agentforce Contact Center is helping to prioritize which calls should be escalated and for her team to focus on support, maintenance, and integration.

“I think the technology is going to empower any employee to be, you know, one who can drive revenue,” LeClerc added, explaining that integrations with Savant Systems’ organizational data will help representatives to give customers recommendations personalized to their purchase history.

Real-time voice interactions are key

As with its wider Agentforce offerings , Salesforce has stated that the key to Agentforce Contact Center’s effectiveness is its ability to ground agentic interactions in organizational data.

“The way we are looking at Agentforce Contact Center, is we really have built this from ground up to be agentic first, it's built on a deeply unified platform, built using our Data 360, our CRM, that enterprise data that comes to bear,” said Kishan Chetan, EVP and GM, Agentforce Service at Salesforce.

Agents within Agentforce Contact Center are grounded in a company’s organizational data, including its Salesforce and third-party apps. AI agents will also act as assistants to human representatives within the platform,

Within the platform, administrators can set up integrated automation through Salesforce Flow and Mulesoft. For example, an administrator may choose for all incoming calls to create a record, associate a number with a customer contact, or automatically route certain calls to Agentforce agents.

Another major element within Agentforce Contact Center is the inclusion of Agentforce Voice, Salesforce’s multimodal AI agent that brings native voice input capabilities to handle customer phone calls.

It’s combined this with traditional interactive voice response (IVR) systems, which help users to route their calls with voice commands, in an aim to help customers have the most seamless AI-agent phone conversations possible.

(Image credit: Salesforce)

Salesforce says that customers are increasingly satisfied with results from speaking to AI agents alone. Vasudev explained that Agentforce voice and the wider Agentforce ecosystem is helping to elevate customer experience beyond the simple text or voice chatbot .

“Now, what we are finding is that customers need more than a chatbot , and the formula for more than a chatbot really is having all of the channel data, having all of the customer data together, and also having your enterprise data come together to give your AI agents the latest context.”

For phone conversations, he added, latency is key as customers will expect a truly real-time conversation.

Salesforce is confident that it’s solved these challenges via Agentforce Contact Center. In response to an ITPro question, Vasudev stated that some customers are seeing over half of conversations with voice agents resolved without human interaction.

“So we've got certain customers, especially in travel and hospitality, where we are seeing now 40 to 60% containment, which means that the voice agent itself was able to handle the customer request, with high quality, without a subsequent escalation,” he said.

“That is great news, because it shows those high repeat scenarios can actually be automated away.”

At present, Chetan said, customer experience is not standardized across the industry which leads to “broken experiences” where they have to repeat themselves from channel to channel.

It’s part of a broader convergence of the contact center as a service (CCaaS) and customer relationship management (CRM) markets, Chetan added, driven by customer demand for highly personalized service available 24/7.

For now, Agentforce Contact Center phone numbers are only available in the US and Canada. Salesforce intends to expand this internationally throughout 2026. Ahead of this, Salesforce is targeting support for WhatsApp voice in international markets.

Agentforce continues to expand

Agentforce has become the product that underpins all Salesforce announcements, as CEO Marc Benioff chases gains in the enterprise AI market .

At Dreamforce 2025 , the company launched Agentforce 360 , an end-to-end platform for building and deploying AI agents, while also rebranding Slack as the ‘agentic OS’ for Agentforce going forward.

In February, the firm launched Agentforce for Communications , aimed at automating tasks for telecommunications operators.

For Agentforce Contact Center, Vasudev explained that AI plays a role at every point in the workflow, for both customers and representatives.

“[W]hen we say that this is the first truly agentic contact center, we really mean it, because agents are operating both in the voice channel, in the digital channel, as well as supporting reps as they are engaging with customers during an escalation.”

Going forward, he added, Salesforce’s CCaaS partners will also benefit from the platform’s capabilities.