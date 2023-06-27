Snowflake expands Microsoft partnership to bring generative AI models to its Data Cloud

Data cloud provider Snowflake has announced an expansion of its partnership with Microsoft, which will add new product integrations across AI, low code/no code application development, and data governance.

The move will see the pair implement new programs in a bid to enhance go-to-market strategies and improve field collaboration to take joint solutions directly to customers, while Snowflake has also committed to increase its Azure spending.

The expansion was announced as part of the Snowflake Summit 2023 user conference in Las Vegas, which will see the company demonstrate its latest joint product integrations with Microsoft. Snowflake chief revenue officer Chris Degnan said the partnership places a firm focus on improving field collaboration to help customers get to grips with the next wave of AI.

“Our integrations with Microsoft’s generative AI and LLM services will enable joint customers to leverage the latest AI models and frameworks, enhancing the productivity of developers,” he said.

Offering a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies, Snowflake’s Data Cloud platform helps organizations unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, power applications, as well as execute diverse AI/ML and analytic workloads.

With its freshly expanded partnership, the company will expand its strategic initiatives with Microsoft to equip data scientists and developers with leading AI solutions, build new integrations between its Data Cloud and Azure ML, as well as leverage integrations with Azure Open AI and Microsoft Cognitive Services.

Snowflake said the Azure ML integration will help joint customers accelerate their entire development to production workflow for machine learning through access to the latest frameworks, as well as integrated continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).

Both Snowflake and Microsoft stated that they are committed to working toward enabling customers to securely leverage Azure Open AI and Microsoft Cognitive Services with Snowflake data.

Customers can expect to see new and improved product integrations across Microsoft complimentary products, including Purview for data governance, Power Apps & Automate for low code/no code application development, Azure Data Factory for ELT, and Power BI for data visualization.

“Through our expanded partnership, we will combine Snowflake’s Data Cloud expertise with Microsoft’s cloud technologies and AI capabilities to help customers across industries build intelligent solutions to better manage, understand, and govern their data,” commented Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft.

The move forms part of a wider play in the generative AI space for Snowflake. At its Snowflake Summit event, the company also announced a new partnership with Nvidia, which aims to provide businesses with an accelerated path to create customized generative AI applications using their own proprietary data, all within the Snowflake Data Cloud platform.