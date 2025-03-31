Sourcetable, a startup behind a ‘self-driving spreadsheet’ tool, wants to replicate the vibe coding trend for data analysts

Sourcetable, a startup developing what it’s dubbed the world’s first ‘self-driving spreadsheet’, has raised $4.3 million in funding to transform data analysis.

The seed funding round was led by Bee Partners, with participation from a host of leading industry figures including Hugging Face co-founder Julien Chaumond.

Sourcetable’s autonomous spreadsheet uses AI to streamline and simplify data analysis activities for users. Using natural language prompts, users can give the tool instructions - either through voice commands or keyboard - to edit or carry out multi-step activities.

The firm’s aim is to create a “vibing” experience when using spreadsheets, similar to the emerging “vibe coding” trend in software development, in which devs use AI tools to generate code rather than writing manually.

"AI is the biggest platform shift since the browser, with a bigger opportunity for disruption. Sourcetable is building the AI spreadsheet for the next billion users, be they human or AI," says Eoin McMillan, CEO & Co-founder of Sourcetable.

"As AI makes analysis easier, everybody will become an analyst. Sourcetable's AI automation ushers in a new era of productivity and human cognition."

How Sourcetable’s spreadsheet tech works

Sourcetable said its autopilot mode can complete a “wide range of complex tasks” that would typically require advanced spreadsheet expertise.

This includes creating and editing financial models, generating spreadsheet templates, building pivot tables, and cleaning and enriching data.

The in-built AI model can understand the context of data without requiring users to pre-select ranges, the firm said, or interpret multiple ranges across different tables.

While the tool will seek human clarification when instructions are unclear, it otherwise functions as an autonomous assistant for users working in spreadsheets.

Sourcetable revealed that users will be able to draw upon a wide range of models when using the tool, and the AI will autonomously select or combine the optimal models for specific tasks.

“This agility allows Sourcetable to integrate the latest breakthroughs from OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, Meta (Llama), Nvidia, Prior Labs, DeepSeek, and Hugging Face on the day of release, ensuring users always have access to cutting-edge AI capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

Sourcetable wants to shake up data analysis

Sourcetable was founded by San Francisco-based entrepreneurs, Eoin McMillan and Andrew Grosser, both of whom have extensive experience in machine learning and AI from previous startup ventures.

This technical background has enabled the team to ‘leapfrog’ AI tools offered by leading platforms such as Excel and Sheets, the firm claims.

The platform was originally built for technical users such as data scientists, Python programmers, and SQL analysts.

“For decades, we’ve been stuck in a world with those who know Excel, and those who don’t. Not anymore. Today’s AI supercycle demands that all of our interfaces transform to become useful for both humans and machines, and they all demand a new data architecture,” said Michael Berolzheimer, managing partner at Bee Ventures.

“Eoin, Andrew and the Sourcetable team have done it. Now anyone, human or agent, can benefit from accurate, reliable data analysis, underpinned by the all important spreadsheet.”