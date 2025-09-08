The AI Productivity Shift

We analyzed the behavior of 140,000+ Hubstaff users—plus survey data from 3,000 professionals across the globe—to find out. This report breaks down what high-performing teams are doing differently and how you can turn AI into a strategic advantage. See the data driving today’s biggest productivity gains.

