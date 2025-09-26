The Laptop’s Role in the AI Revolution

The computer industry goes through cycles of pushing processing power out to the device, then consolidating in the data center, then pushing back out to the device, and on and on, back and forth. Demand for AI processing power around Generative AI is driving one of the most massive waves of investment in data centers in the history of technology. Yet the cycle is already starting to turn. With the emergence of NPUs, organizations are beginning to reap the advantages of AI PCs that can boost performance of AI workloads at the edge, while preserving CPU capacity and even extending battery life. Get the details as Scott Bekker of ITPro interviews two leaders at the forefront of this trend — Amir Bukan of Qualcomm Snapdragon Compute and Padrick Goodwin of Datacom.

