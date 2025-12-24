Keeper Security expands federal bench with latest senior hires

Keeper Security has announced two new additions to its federal leadership team, as the privileged access management (PAM) specialist moves to strengthen its government security and modernization efforts.

Shannon Vaughn has been appointed senior vice president of federal, while Benjamin Parrish will serve as vice president of federal operations.

Vaughn will lead federal business growth and strategy, with Parrish overseeing delivery and operational readiness as Keeper strengthens identity security support for civilian, defence, and intelligence agencies.

In an announcement, Keeper Security CEO and co-founder, Darren Guccione, said the pair will add a unique combination of operational military experience, federal tech leadership, as well as a deep understanding of zero-trust security.

“They know how agencies operate, how threats evolve and how to translate modern security architecture into real mission outcomes,” he explained.

“These exceptional additions to our team will be instrumental as we expand Keeper’s role in securing the federal government’s most critical systems, personnel and warfighters.”

Deep expertise

With more than two decades’ experience across the private sector, government and military service, Vaughn brings deep expertise in securing sensitive data, modernizing federal technology environments, and supporting mission-critical cyber security operations.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prior to taking his new role, he served as general manager of Virtru Federal and has previously held various senior leadership roles at high-growth tech companies.

His career has seen him work closely with US government customers to deploy secure solutions and is also a career member of the US Army with more than 20 years of service.

Benjamin Parrish also brings extensive US Army experience, with the now-retired officer having spent more than 20 years across field artillery, aviation, and cyber operations. His military experience combines combat deployment with operational support to national cyber mission forces.

He also adds extensive experience in leading federal operations, software engineering, and secure deployments across highly regulated environments during his time in previous senior leadership roles, Keeper said.

In his new role at Keeper, Parrish will oversee the delivery and operational readiness of the company’s federal initiatives, working closely with government stakeholders to ensure secure deployments in line with strict compliance and operational requirements.

Modernization

Keeper’s latest appointments come as federal agencies continue to adopt zero-trust architectures and modern privileged access controls to defend against credential-based threats.

Keeper’s Security Government Cloud platform – which is both FedRAMP authorized and FIPS 140-3 validated – is designed to help federal, state, and local government agencies apply secure privileged access across hybrid and cloud environments.

According to the firm’s new federal chief Shannon Vaughn, agencies find themselves being asked to modernize faster while facing increasingly sophisticated, identity-driven attacks.

“I joined Keeper because we are focused on what actually produces tangible cyber benefits: controlling who has access to what, with full auditing and reporting – whether for credentials, endpoint or access management,” he said.

“We are going to win by being obsessive about access control that is easy to deploy and hard to break.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.