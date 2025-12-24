Keeper Security expands federal bench with latest senior hires
The security vendor has bolstered its federal team to support zero-trust access, operational execution, and government modernization efforts
Keeper Security has announced two new additions to its federal leadership team, as the privileged access management (PAM) specialist moves to strengthen its government security and modernization efforts.
Shannon Vaughn has been appointed senior vice president of federal, while Benjamin Parrish will serve as vice president of federal operations.
Vaughn will lead federal business growth and strategy, with Parrish overseeing delivery and operational readiness as Keeper strengthens identity security support for civilian, defence, and intelligence agencies.
In an announcement, Keeper Security CEO and co-founder, Darren Guccione, said the pair will add a unique combination of operational military experience, federal tech leadership, as well as a deep understanding of zero-trust security.
“They know how agencies operate, how threats evolve and how to translate modern security architecture into real mission outcomes,” he explained.
“These exceptional additions to our team will be instrumental as we expand Keeper’s role in securing the federal government’s most critical systems, personnel and warfighters.”
Deep expertise
With more than two decades’ experience across the private sector, government and military service, Vaughn brings deep expertise in securing sensitive data, modernizing federal technology environments, and supporting mission-critical cyber security operations.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Prior to taking his new role, he served as general manager of Virtru Federal and has previously held various senior leadership roles at high-growth tech companies.
His career has seen him work closely with US government customers to deploy secure solutions and is also a career member of the US Army with more than 20 years of service.
Benjamin Parrish also brings extensive US Army experience, with the now-retired officer having spent more than 20 years across field artillery, aviation, and cyber operations. His military experience combines combat deployment with operational support to national cyber mission forces.
He also adds extensive experience in leading federal operations, software engineering, and secure deployments across highly regulated environments during his time in previous senior leadership roles, Keeper said.
In his new role at Keeper, Parrish will oversee the delivery and operational readiness of the company’s federal initiatives, working closely with government stakeholders to ensure secure deployments in line with strict compliance and operational requirements.
Modernization
Keeper’s latest appointments come as federal agencies continue to adopt zero-trust architectures and modern privileged access controls to defend against credential-based threats.
Keeper’s Security Government Cloud platform – which is both FedRAMP authorized and FIPS 140-3 validated – is designed to help federal, state, and local government agencies apply secure privileged access across hybrid and cloud environments.
According to the firm’s new federal chief Shannon Vaughn, agencies find themselves being asked to modernize faster while facing increasingly sophisticated, identity-driven attacks.
“I joined Keeper because we are focused on what actually produces tangible cyber benefits: controlling who has access to what, with full auditing and reporting – whether for credentials, endpoint or access management,” he said.
“We are going to win by being obsessive about access control that is easy to deploy and hard to break.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
US small businesses are fighting off a wave of cyber attacks
News While threats are rising, many small business owners are trying to manage the risk themselves
-
How today’s five-year-old children will shape tomorrow’s IT workers
Feature We look at the role that Generation Alpha will play in a future workforce and the implications that may have for the way we approach education today
-
atNorth bolsters leadership bench with double appointment
News Tatu Tuominen has been named director of public affairs and communications, while Anne Helenius-Heir will serve as director of HSE
-
Ronald Richardson to lead Leaseweb’s global commercial strategy
News The experienced executive has been named Leaseweb’s new CRO as the IaaS provider embarks on the next phase of its growth journey
-
HackerOne eyes enterprise growth with double C-suite appointment
News Seasoned industry executives Stephanie Furfaro and Stacy Leidwinger have joined the cyber security vendor’s executive team
-
Salesforce opens up Agentforce 360 for partners to drive agent development
News Salesforce has opened up its Agentforce 360 platform to allow partners to build and sell AI agents and applications.
-
Alteryx names former Salesforce, Oracle strategist as new global technology alliances lead
News The former Salesforce and Oracle leader will spearhead Alteryx’s partner strategy as the vendor targets deeper ecosystem collaboration
-
Palo Alto Networks to acquire Chronosphere in $3.35bn deal
News The cybersecurity vendor will combine Chronosphere’s observability platform with its own Cortex AgentiX offering
-
Enterprises are cutting back on entry-level roles for AI – and it's going to create a nightmarish future skills shortage
News AI is eating into graduate jobs, and that brings problems for the internal talent pipeline
-
Nozomi Networks eyes channel growth with double executive appointment
News Matthew Cowell has been named as VP of strategic alliances, while Tyson Gerhold becomes VP of global partner and channel sales