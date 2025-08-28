B2B IAM – the hidden value of third-party identities
In the past, managing user access was simple: you had employees and customers. Now, a new category of users has emerged—third-party identities like vendors, contractors, and partners. These external users now make up a large, growing, and often unprotected user population for most businesses. In fact, for surveyed organizations, external identities outnumber traditional employees almost two to one.
This reality has given rise to B2B Identity and Access Management (B2B IAM), a dedicated solution designed to manage these critical relationships. While many companies try to "shoehorn" their existing security tools for employees or customers, this approach leaves them vulnerable to identity-based attacks, especially the increasingly common supply chain attacks.
This report, "B2B IAM – the hidden value of third-party identities," shows you how a proper B2B IAM strategy can not only improve your security posture but also drive operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams.
Download the full report to discover:
- The key challenges of managing external identities, including inconsistent security and user friction.
- How essential B2B IAM features—like user delegation and relationship-based access control (ReBAC)—can reduce risk and overhead.
- Why, despite their importance, security tools for external identities are not yet a top budget priority for most organizations.
Don't let a growing population of unprotected users be your biggest security gap. Learn how to secure your extended enterprise and turn third-party relationships into a competitive advantage.
