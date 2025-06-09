Breaking Down the Real Meaning of XDR

Breaking Down the Real Meaning of XDR
XDR has become one of the most overused and misunderstood terms in cybersecurity. But beneath the buzzword lies a powerful opportunity to unify and strengthen your defenses—if you know what to look for. This guide demystifies XDR by breaking down the core capabilities that truly matter, including integrated threat detection, response automation, and visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud.

