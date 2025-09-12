Cut through the chaos and reduce software, cloud and licensing complexity

SoftwareOne’s latest infographic offers mid-market organisations a clear lens on tackling technology sprawl.

With hybrid work accelerating cloud adoption, many businesses face overlapping tools, rising costs, and hidden risks.

The infographic breaks down where inefficiencies hide, from duplicate licenses to underutilised platforms, and shows practical steps to regain control. By visualising complexity, it helps leaders identify waste, streamline vendor management, and improve governance.

For mid-market firms without enterprise-scale IT teams, the guidance is especially valuable, providing an actionable framework to simplify their tech landscape, reduce spend, and ensure every investment drives measurable business outcomes.