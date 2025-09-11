Destination AI: French
La révolution de l'IA est là et elle s'accélère rapidement. Ne restez pas à la traîne. Dans cette vidéo, TD SYNNEX dévoile son programme Destination AI, votre guide stratégique pour naviguer sur ce marché en pleine expansion. Apprenez à transformer votre entreprise et à obtenir un avantage concurrentiel grâce à notre programme tout-en-un qui offre tout, de la formation d'experts à la certification, en passant par un soutien commercial continu. Rejoignez-nous et exploitez l'incroyable puissance de l'IA pour bâtir une entreprise à l'épreuve du temps.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Destination AI: Italian
whitepaper
-
A Beginner’s Guide to Large Language Models
whitepaper
-
The AI Productivity Shift
whitepaper
-
The State of Identity Security in 2025: A Survey of 600+ Security Professionals
whitepaper
-
The Smart Buyer’s Guide to SIEM
whitepaper
-
Productiv AI VisFinal Cut
whitepaper
-
Productiv Shadow AI Teaser
whitepaper
-
Al Adoption & Risk Framework
whitepaper