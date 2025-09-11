Destination AI: French

La révolution de l'IA est là et elle s'accélère rapidement. Ne restez pas à la traîne. Dans cette vidéo, TD SYNNEX dévoile son programme Destination AI, votre guide stratégique pour naviguer sur ce marché en pleine expansion. Apprenez à transformer votre entreprise et à obtenir un avantage concurrentiel grâce à notre programme tout-en-un qui offre tout, de la formation d'experts à la certification, en passant par un soutien commercial continu. Rejoignez-nous et exploitez l'incroyable puissance de l'IA pour bâtir une entreprise à l'épreuve du temps.

