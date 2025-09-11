Destination AI: German

Die KI-Revolution ist da und schreitet rasant voran. Bleiben Sie nicht zurück. In diesem Video stellt TD SYNNEX sein „Destination AI”-Programm vor – Ihren strategischen Leitfaden für die Navigation in diesem schnell wachsenden Markt. Erfahren Sie, wie Sie Ihr Unternehmen transformieren und sich mit unserem All-in-One-Programm, das alles von Expertenschulungen und Zertifizierungen bis hin zu kontinuierlicher Vertriebsunterstützung bietet, einen Wettbewerbsvorteil verschaffen können. Schließen Sie sich uns an und nutzen Sie die unglaubliche Kraft der KI, um ein zukunftssicheres Unternehmen aufzubauen.

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

