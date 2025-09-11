Destination AI: Italian

La rivoluzione dell'IA è arrivata e sta accelerando rapidamente. Non restare indietro. In questo video, TD SYNNEX presenta il suo programma Destination AI, la tua guida strategica per navigare in questo mercato in rapida espansione. Scopri come trasformare la tua attività e ottenere un vantaggio competitivo con il nostro programma all-in-one che offre tutto, dalla formazione e certificazione di esperti al supporto continuo alle vendite. Unisciti a noi e sfrutta l'incredibile potenza dell'IA per costruire un'azienda a prova di futuro.

