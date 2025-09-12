Holiday Readiness 2025: Maximize Revenue & Minimize Risk in Peak Season

Is your retail infrastructure ready for the 2025 holiday rush and rising cyber threats? Join Cloudflare's experts to build digital resilience during retail's most demanding season.

We will provide actionable strategies for retailers preparing their digital infrastructure for holiday shopping peaks in the midst of evolving threats, from sophisticated ransomware attacks targeting inventory systems to API vulnerabilities in omnichannel platforms.

Join us for a high-impact session on how to protect revenue, reduce risk, and optimize operations during your most critical sales period. Learn actionable strategies to:

Scale seamlessly during traffic spikes when every second impacts conversion rates

Defend against sophisticated bots, ransomware, and DDoS attacks targeting high-revenue days

Prevent card skimming, Magecart checkout page attacks and API abuse targeting pricing, inventory and fulfillment systems during peak loads

Implement IT strategies prioritizing real shoppers and protecting customer data

Defend payment systems and customer data during the time when they're most vulnerable to attack

You'll hear about case studies from retailers who successfully navigated challenges while maintaining exceptional security and customer experiences. Whether you're an e-commerce pure play or an omnichannel retailer, this webinar will equip you with the strategic insights needed to make this holiday season your most secure and successful yet.