New developments in SASE: Post quantum cryptography and Protecting Generative AI
Post-quantum threats are no longer theoretical—quantum computing is advancing fast, and the cryptography protecting our data today won’t be enough tomorrow. As quantum computers race toward cryptographic supremacy, adversaries may already be harvesting your encrypted data so they can decrypt it later.
To protect today’s information from tomorrow’s quantum attackers, organizations need immediate effective strategies to update networks and applications to post-quantum cryptography. Join Dr. Sharon Goldberg and discover how Cloudflare is leading the charge in securing digital infrastructure with Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and AI security innovations.
