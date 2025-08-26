Post-Quantum Cryptography
Rather than being reserved for science fiction movies, quantum computers exist today as organizations drive towards commercialization.
- Google’s Sycamore computer boasts 70 qubits (quantum bits)-Aug 2023.
- IBM’s Osprey quantum processor with 433 qbits is the most powerful in the world, and the company plans to hit the 4,000-qubit stage with its Kookaburra processor in 2025.
- Tech firms including Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon have announced quantum computing available in the cloud as a service.
