Secure 5G for Operational Technology Environments
Designed for organizations that support manufacturing and critical infrastructure, the FortiGate Rugged 70G and 50G next-generation firewalls with dual 5G offer:
- A ruggedized, DIN rail-compliant, compact chassis
- The latest connectivity
- High availability and performance
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
2025 State of Procurement Data
whitepaper
-
The Laptop’s Role in the AI Revolution
whitepaper
-
Atera - Autonomous IT, made real with AI
whitepaper
-
Thales In-Person ID Proofing Solution
whitepaper
-
Unlocking the power of AI-driven PCs and edge computing
whitepaper
-
How to Choose the Best MFA Methods
whitepaper
-
New developments in SASE: Post quantum cryptography and Protecting Generative AI
whitepaper
-
Holiday Readiness 2025: Maximize Revenue & Minimize Risk in Peak Season
whitepaper