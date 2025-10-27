Secure 5G for Operational Technology Environments

Secure 5G for Operational Technology Environments
(Image credit: Fortinet)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Designed for organizations that support manufacturing and critical infrastructure, the FortiGate Rugged 70G and 50G next-generation firewalls with dual 5G offer:

  • A ruggedized, DIN rail-compliant, compact chassis
  • The latest connectivity
  • High availability and performance
ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Secure OT Field Sites with the Fortinet OT Security Platform
    Secure OT Field Sites with the Fortinet OT Security Platform

    whitepaper

  • Data-Driven Cloud Security with Lacework FortiCNAPP
    Data-Driven Cloud Security with Lacework FortiCNAPP

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸