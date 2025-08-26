The Essential Guide to Workflow Automation for IT Teams

Struggling with an overwhelmed IT team and an ever-increasing workload? Download "The Essential Guide to Workflow Automation for IT Teams" to learn how to free your team from repetitive, mundane tasks and allow them to focus on high-impact projects. This guide, including insights from Tines' CEO and co-founder, Eoin Hinchy, provides a comprehensive look at the evolution and benefits of workflow automation, including AI-powered solutions. You'll find a step-by-step guide to embracing automation, best practices for building workflows, and real-world case studies from companies like Intercom and Jamf. Discover how workflow automation can help you improve efficiency, mitigate risk, and significantly improve team retention.

