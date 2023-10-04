The Total Economic Impact™ of the Boomi AtomSphere platform
Discover the cost savings and business benefits enabled by the Boomi AtomSphere platform in this study by Forrester Consulting
Ever heard of the term IT consumerization? It is used to describe the increasing diffusion of consumer technology like smartphones, tablets or cloud applications within an organization. The wide usage of hardware and software poses a challenge for organizations who want to break down information silos, automate workflows, and secure real-time access to data across applications.
The Boomi AtomSphere platform is an integration platform which reduces the cost of developing, testing, deploying, and maintaining application and data interfaces. This whitepaper presents a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of the Boomi AtomSphere Platform.
You will find an analysis of the benefits a customer experienced when they deployed Boomi AtomSphere. Boomi provides an iPaaS with runtime deployment options that meets on-premises and hybrid connectivity needs.
Download now.
Provided by Boomi
